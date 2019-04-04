Crime & Safety

Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's home



Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's home in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Monica Malpass has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on April 3, 2019.

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey -- Two men are charged after a man was set on fire while sleeping at a friend's house in Atlantic County, New Jersey, police say.

It happened on March 15.

Police said the victim was sleeping at a friend's house when he was intentionally set on fire by two people, who police identified as 23-year-old Brandon Perez and 24-year-old David Sult.

The 27-year-old victim left and his family took him to AtlantiCare Medical Center. He was later transported to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was treated for severe burns.

Police said they arrested Perez on March 25 and Sult on Monday.

Both face several charges, including arson, assault, and conspiracy.
