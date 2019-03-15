Man set on fire near Spring car dealership: constable

Authorities are investigating after a man was set on fire at or near a car dealership in north Harris County.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews and deputy constables are at a Spring car dealership where a man was reportedly set on fire.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said they are investigating at the Auto Nation dealership at 210287 I-45 North.

SkyEye is above the scene, where we saw a man on a gurney being loaded into an ambulance.

We do not know the condition of the man or the extent of his injuries.

The constable's office urged people nearby to avoid the area.

