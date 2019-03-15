Man set on fire near Spring car dealership: constable

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said they are investigating at the Auto Nation dealership at 210287 I-45 North.
SkyEye is above the scene, where we saw a man on a gurney being loaded into an ambulance.
We do not know the condition of the man or the extent of his injuries.
The constable's office urged people nearby to avoid the area.
Our Deputies are at the Auto Nation car dealership located at 21027 IH-45 north in reference to a man that has been set on fire. Life Flight has been dispatched and an investigation has began. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ncyv0L0y6r— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 15, 2019