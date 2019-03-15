Man set on fire near Spring car dealership: constable

Our Deputies are at the Auto Nation car dealership located at 21027 IH-45 north in reference to a man that has been set on fire. Life Flight has been dispatched and an investigation has began. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ncyv0L0y6r — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 15, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews and deputy constables are at a Spring car dealership where a man was reportedly set on fire.Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said they are investigating at the Auto Nation dealership at 210287 I-45 North.SkyEye is above the scene, where we saw a man on a gurney being loaded into an ambulance.We do not know the condition of the man or the extent of his injuries.The constable's office urged people nearby to avoid the area.