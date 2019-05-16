Man set ex-wife's house on fire before high-speed chase, deputies say

OCALA, Florida (KTRK) -- A former jockey led deputies on a chase after he set fire to his ex-wife's home, according to authorities.Oswald Pereira, 44, faces charges of arson, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.Pereira had burns on over 15 percent of his body and was taken to the hospital, officials said.Other than Pereira, no injuries were reported in the fire and two dogs were rescued from the blaze.Pereira led deputies on a chase in a Dodge Challenger which had the No. 74 painted on the sides of the car. Some have noted the car's resemblance to the General Lee from "The Dukes of Hazzard" television show.Pereira ditched the Challenger and began driving a GMC Yukon. Authorities used a PIT maneuver to stop the Yukon.Deputies say Pereira ran into a mobile home and was arrested.