Man convicted of stabbing ex-wife in 1984 sentenced to 60 years for killing girlfriend in 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man previously convicted of stabbing his ex-wife in 1984 will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for stabbing his girlfriend to death nearly four years ago.

The video above is from the original 2019 report: Police find woman stabbed to death after man reportedly called 911 to say he killed her

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said 64-year-old Kenneth B. Howard was sentenced to 60 years in prison following the murder of his girlfriend.

Howard was convicted on Monday for killing 37-year-old Pamela D. Pratt back in July 2019.

Pratt, a mother of three, was in a relationship with Howard, who convinced her to move from Dallas to Houston. During their relationship, the DA's office says Howard had shot at Pratt's 18-year-old son and was on bond for that charge when he committed the murder.

Howard also had a history of domestic violence dating back to 1984, when he was convicted of stabbing his ex-wife seven times. Authorities say that woman survived.

On July 12, 2019, Howard was reportedly driving Pratt when the two got into an argument about her leaving him to go back to Dallas. He then allegedly stabbed her at least four times in the chest and neck.

The DA's office said that instead of taking her to the hospital, he drove around for at least an hour before he went home and called police.

He allegedly told officers that she pulled the knife on him but later admitted that he got the knife away from her and stabbed her.

"The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when they are trying to leave the relationship," Harris County DA Kim Ogg said. "That is exactly why we take any and all allegations of domestic violence so seriously."

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.