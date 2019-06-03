u.s. & world

Man sentenced to 19 years after pleading guilty to throwing 5-year-old from Mall of America balcony

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota has been given a 19-year sentence, two-thirds of which must be spent in prison, KSTP-TV reports.

Emmanuel Aranda was sentenced Monday before Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding. The 24-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty last month to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack.

Authorities say he told investigators he went to the mall "looking for someone to kill." The child plunged almost 40 feet (12 meters). He survived head trauma and broken bones.

The child has been publicly identified by his family only as Landen. A GoFundMe campaign has been providing updates on the boy's condition. In late May the page shared that Landen was struggling with "non-life threatening complications" related to his injuries.

"He is recovering, and his spirit is strong - but there is still a long road ahead," the update reads.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5-year-old thrown from Mall of America balcony no longer in critical condition, has regained consciousness
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotachild injuredmallu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Arkansas bridge will be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News