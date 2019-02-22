Man in wheelchair sentenced to life in prison for sniper-style shooting death of woman

M.L. Burks has been sentenced to life in the deadly sniper-style attack of Rhonda Ozoeze.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a woman he targeted with an assault rifle from the balcony of his apartment in 2016.

M.L. Burks, 61, was found guilty in the shooting of Rhonda Ozoeze, who was paralyzed but died nine months later, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

According to reports, the shooting happened on Oct. 21, 2016, in the 4600 of Balkin near a corner store.

At the time, police estimated the distance between Burks' balcony and the store near where Ozoeze was shot was no more than 123 yards.

The Harris County District's Attorney Office said a jury decided Burks' fate in only 12 minutes.

The 61-year-old man had also been convicted of murder in 1984 and was sentenced to 10 years for killing another man in a Houston park.

"This guy hunted Rhonda down and there is now justice for what he did," Assistant District Attorney Preston Burns said. "With this sentence, he should never again be a threat to our community."

Burks will have to serve at least 30 years before being eligible for parole.
