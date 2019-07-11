'Disturbing' video shows man flying over car roof during hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say video of a man sent flying when he was hit by a car in northwest Houston is disturbing.

Crime Stoppers said a reward is being offered to catch the driver who sped off from the May 22 crash.

According to police, the victim was crossing the street in the 1000 block of West Little York, when the driver sent him airborne and left him lying in the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A surveillance video was released in order to help catch the driver. Authorities noted there was difficulty to get the make, model and color of the hit-and-run vehicle.

Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or it can be submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.

