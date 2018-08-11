'I've done something wrong:' Man sends bloody Snapchat photo to friend after allegedly stabbing woman to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in southeast Houston Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department responded to the 900 block of Elton Street around 7:40 a.m., and found a woman stabbed to death on the floor.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that a social media post alerted the suspects friend that something was wrong.

"He has a friend who received a Snapchat message from the suspect saying, 'I've done something wrong. I'm sorry.' And he was covered in blood," Houston police officer Tom said.

The friend attempted to check on his friend, who lives in his parent's garage, but no one answered.

The suspect's elderly parents woke up and found a woman covered in blood on their floor.

Investigators say the man was sitting on the edge of a bed with a knife in his hand.

After several commands to drop the weapon, the man was tased and transported to the hospital in stable condition.
