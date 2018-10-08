Northeast officers are at a Homicide scene 6700 South Hall. Adult female deceased at the scene. Possible male suspect seen fleeing east on South Hall. 202 pic.twitter.com/fLcqFlxJu9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 8, 2018

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street in northeast Houston.Authorities say they received a call about a shooting and an assault around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on South Hall and Elbert Street.When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body in the street.Some neighbors say they heard a gunshot and then saw a man running east on South Hall.According to Houston police, the man is considered a possible suspect.Homicide investigators haven't released more information about the woman killed or the search for the shooter.