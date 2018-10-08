Man spotted running away from area where woman was found dead in NE Houston street

Neighbors told police they heard a gunshot and saw a man running away.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street in northeast Houston.

Authorities say they received a call about a shooting and an assault around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on South Hall and Elbert Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body in the street.

Some neighbors say they heard a gunshot and then saw a man running east on South Hall.

According to Houston police, the man is considered a possible suspect.


Homicide investigators haven't released more information about the woman killed or the search for the shooter.

