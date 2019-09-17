Man runs into canal after high-speed police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies and firefighters had to get into a boat and go into a drainage canal to arrest a man after a high speed chase Monday morning.A Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constable tried to tried to stop the man for speeding on I-45 near the loop just before 10 Sunday night.He sped off, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour.He clipped a car on the freeway, exited at Main, lost control, crashed through a fence, then hit a pole and a billboard.He then ran into a nearby canal and refused to come out.Firefighters deployed a rescue boat, going about 200 feet into the canal.Deputies had to use a Taser on the man to finally get him into custody.