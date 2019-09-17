high-speed chase

Man runs into canal after high-speed police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies and firefighters had to get into a boat and go into a drainage canal to arrest a man after a high speed chase Monday morning.

A Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constable tried to tried to stop the man for speeding on I-45 near the loop just before 10 Sunday night.

He sped off, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

He clipped a car on the freeway, exited at Main, lost control, crashed through a fence, then hit a pole and a billboard.

He then ran into a nearby canal and refused to come out.

Firefighters deployed a rescue boat, going about 200 feet into the canal.

Deputies had to use a Taser on the man to finally get him into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasehigh speed chasetaser
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Multiple injured in high speed police chase that ended in crash
Driver racing at 100 mph crashes during police chase on I-45
Man dressed as the Joker costume leads police on chase
Police chase ends when truck crashes down embankment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Potential flooding as heavy rain threat increases this week
Teen charged for gun at school suspected in killing
Hyundai driver slams into jogger before speeding off
Toddler climbs out 13th floor window onto A/C unit
Police officers return fire on gunman, killing him near school
SWAT team relive dangerous arrest on Fred Hartman Bridge
Mom dressed as unicorn surprises daughter at bus stop
Show More
Thousands to greet world leaders on Houston stage
Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct claim, lawyer says
Movie theater manager kills man who beat her with bat: Police
10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others
More TOP STORIES News