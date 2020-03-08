Man runs away in boxers after stabbing woman to death in Sharpstown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man ran away wearing only his boxers after stabbing a woman to death Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities arrived to Sands Point Cove Apartments near South Gessner around 4:30 a.m., where they found a woman dead from multiple stab wounds.

They said the suspect ran from the scene, wearing only boxer shorts.

Authorities are speaking with neighbors for more information.
