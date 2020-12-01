88-year-old man hospitalized after being run over by his car in west Harris County

Crews respond to an auto-ped incident on Clay Business Dr. near Clay road Tuesday in Katy.



An adult male reportedly was run over by his own vehicle. He was transported by Life Flight in critical condition.@HCSOTexas is investigating.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/c7PaZluh2o — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) December 1, 2020

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 88-year-old man has been hospitalized after authorities say he was run over by his own car.On Tuesday, at around 2 p.m., crews with the Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene Clay Business Dr. near Clay road.According to a tweet by the fire department, the man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.Details about what happened were not immediately available and the incident is under investigation.