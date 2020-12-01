88-year-old man hospitalized after being run over by his car in west Harris County

On Tuesday, at around 2 p.m., crews with the Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene Clay Business Dr. near Clay road.
According to a tweet by the fire department, the man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.
Crews respond to an auto-ped incident on Clay Business Dr. near Clay road Tuesday in Katy.— Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) December 1, 2020
An adult male reportedly was run over by his own vehicle. He was transported by Life Flight in critical condition.@HCSOTexas is investigating.
Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/c7PaZluh2o
Details about what happened were not immediately available and the incident is under investigation.