Bridge City man reunited with his class ring he lost the same day he got it 50 years ago

BRIDGE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- After missing for nearly 50 years, a Bridge City man was reunited with his class ring after losing it long ago.

Mike Griffin graduated from Bridge City High School in 1971. He said he lost his ring the same day he got it after going swimming along Crystal Beach.

Donna Jean recently found it and returned it to Griffin.

"This gold thing caught my eye," Jean said. "I reached down, picked it up and it was a 1971 Bridge City High School men's senior ring."

Jean said it was in excellent condition, despite being "very tarnished."

She actually graduated a year before Griffin.

He was working on getting his ring resized to fit.

