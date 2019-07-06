Man rescued after driving truck into bayou in SW Houston dies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was rescued from his vehicle after driving into a bayou has died.Houston officials responded to a reported truck in the bayou at the 9900 block of South Gessner Friday night.When they arrived, fire officials say they pulled out a man who was found floating in the water away from the vehicle.Crews began performing CPR on the victim and transported him to the hospital.The cause of this crash is unknown at this time.