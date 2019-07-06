Man rescued after driving truck into bayou in SW Houston dies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was rescued from his vehicle after driving into a bayou has died.

Houston officials responded to a reported truck in the bayou at the 9900 block of South Gessner Friday night.

When they arrived, fire officials say they pulled out a man who was found floating in the water away from the vehicle.

Crews began performing CPR on the victim and transported him to the hospital.

The cause of this crash is unknown at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar accidentrescuecrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News