Possible shooting suspect falls to his death near UHD while running from HPD, officers say

Houston police responded around 7:01 p.m. at the 100 block of Girard Street.
According to HPD, a man was reportedly firing gunshots in the area. Police say the man fell off an overhang while he was attempting to avoid them.
Downtown officers are at 100 Girard investigating a deceased male. Male was avoiding officers and fell/jumped off a overhang. Male was reported firing gunshots in the area. Homicide, CSU, ME, PCT 1 Constable and UHD Police are on scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/LtFaYkAREO— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 18, 2019
According to police, this is still an active scene.
The University of Houston-Downtown released the following statement:
UH-Downtown police is assisting HPD in this investigation and The campus community is being notified of the incident and current investigation.