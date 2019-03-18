Possible shooting suspect falls to his death near UHD while running from HPD, officers say

Downtown officers are at 100 Girard investigating a deceased male. Male was avoiding officers and fell/jumped off a overhang. Male was reported firing gunshots in the area. Homicide, CSU, ME, PCT 1 Constable and UHD Police are on scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/LtFaYkAREO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 18, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man reportedly fell to his death after police say he was attempting to avoid them near the University of Houston-Downtown.Houston police responded around 7:01 p.m. at the 100 block of Girard Street.According to HPD, a man was reportedly firing gunshots in the area. Police say the man fell off an overhang while he was attempting to avoid them.According to police, this is still an active scene.The University of Houston-Downtown released the following statement: