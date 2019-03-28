Man arrested after reportedly confessing to talking to teens for sex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected child predator has been arrested in Montgomery County after deputies say he confessed to having sexual contact with minors in the past.Deputies says 23-year-old Alexander Michael O'Rourke arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, but it turned out to be an undercover sting."It's very disgusting, it's very disturbing," Montgomery County Precinct 5 Cpt. Dan Zeintek said.He said the registered sex offender showed no remorse.Deputies say O'Rourke sent nude photos of young teen girls to other men, and admitted to talking to young girls for sex."Your child should not have any private conversation on your phone that you're not aware of," Cpt. Zeintek said. "Take your child's phone in the evening time. You can see who's communicating with your child at night."O'Rourke was arrested at his home in Willis this week and charged with child pornography.If you have any information regarding O'Rourke, you're asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.