Man pulls gun on off-duty officer before standoff at Buc-ee's in Richmond

Standoff at Buc-ee's between police and man following road rage incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sugar Land police were involved in a standoff at a Buc-ee's parking lot in Richmond.

Police say the standoff started at 12:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Crabb River Road as a road rage incident when an Eagle Lake off-duty cop followed a man who he claims pulled out a gun on him.

The standoff began when the man refused to leave his car.

A woman and children in the car were not being held hostage, but they were trying to convince the man to listen to police. When he refused, authorities say the woman and children exited the car safely.


Officers say around 2:45 p.m., the man exited the vehicle and complied with officers. The Eagle Lake officer allegedly did not want to press charges.

The man was not taken into custody, but will be charged with evading arrest by Sugar Land PD.
