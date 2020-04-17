Man poses as Waller Co. deputy, pulls over car

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are trying to track down a man accused of impersonating a Waller County officer.Deputies say the man had a white ford truck with a light bar and pulled over a car on Wednesday night near Bowler Rd and FM 1488.The man presented himself as an officer and was reportedly wearing a dark uniform with no badge and no gun holster.Anyone with information is asked to call the Waller County Sheriff's Office.