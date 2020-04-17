Man poses as Waller Co. deputy, pulls over car

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are trying to track down a man accused of impersonating a Waller County officer.

Deputies say the man had a white ford truck with a light bar and pulled over a car on Wednesday night near Bowler Rd and FM 1488.

The man presented himself as an officer and was reportedly wearing a dark uniform with no badge and no gun holster.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waller County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waller countysearchpolice impersonatorpolice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce plan to reopen state today
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
2 big Texas cities latest to issue $1K fines for not wearing masks
Humidity levels and rain chances rise Friday
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Nail salons offer DIY manicure kits during quarantine
ABC13's Morning News for April 17, 2020
Show More
2 Walgreens stores in Harris Co. to offer COVID-19 testing
Man killed in accidental shooting at home in W. Houston
13 Investigates: Who is helping Texas businesses save jobs?
Former model arrested for taking her child 6 years ago, FBI says
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants
More TOP STORIES News