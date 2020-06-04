Man accused of possing as police officer before breaking into home

Authorities have arrested a man they say posed as a police officer before breaking into a home.According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the incident happened on June 3 in the 20700 block of Greymoss.Deputies were responding to an alarm call, when they arrived they found the suspect inside the home. The suspect left the scene on foot but was quickly arrested.Authorities identified the suspedct as Isaac Pina.They added that surveillance video at the scene showed Pina banging on the front door of the home and shouting, "Police, open the door," in Spanish. When no one responded, Pina allegedly went to the backyard and forced his way into the home.An investigation revealed he was also in possession of cocaine.Pina was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, with no bond set. He was charged with burglary of habitation and possession of a controlled substance.