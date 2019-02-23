Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

Man pleads guilty in rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 23, 2019.

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania --
A Horsham, Montgomery County man has entered a guilty plea in the rape and murder of a teenage girl.

Jacob Sullivan was in a Bucks County court Friday.

He first entered a plea on Tuesday in the rape and killing of 14-year-old Grace Packer.

RELATED: Death penalty sought for man charged in Grace Packer killing

However, before he could finalize it, Sullivan was rushed to the hospital with high blood pressure.

Investigators say he and his then-girlfriend Sara Packer raped and killed the teen back in 2016.

RELATED: Dozens remember Abington teen Grace Packer
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of people filled the New Life Presbyterian Church Monday afternoon to say goodbye to Grace Packer.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderrapeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot to death during house party in southeast Houston
3rd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Teenager girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
Houston Weather: Showers and storms for the Rodeo Parade
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Video clears men who confronted 29-year-old who died: lawyer
Mom warns daughter not to come home before murder-suicide
Show More
Brothers shot to death in rooftop ambush in E. Houston
Sign warns charges for students caught on campus after hours
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, expected in bond court
Driver and passengers in custody after police chase
Walmart hosting 'Baby Savings Day' to help new, expecting parents
More News