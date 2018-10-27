Man pleads guilty in death of police captain

Man pleads guilty to murder in connection with police captain's death

KANSAS CITY, Kansas --
A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Kansas police captain in July 2016.

Jamaal Lewis was scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 5, but he pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony murder in the killing of 46-year-old Capt. Robert Melton in Kansas City, Kansas.

Melton was searching for suspects in a drive-by shooting when he saw Lewis walking and tried to block him with his patrol car. Prosecutors say Lewis pulled a handgun and fired several shots through the passenger-side window of Melton's vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports that Lewis was originally charged with capital murder.

Lewis could be sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He will be sentenced Nov. 30.
