Man opens airplane cabin door on Frontier flight

A Frontier flight was just getting underway when a passenger decided to open the main cabin door, sending other passengers into panic mode.The plane was leaving Cancun on Monday for St. Louis, when crew members say a man started complaining about feeling sick and wanting to get off the plane.Authorities say the man struggled with flight attendants before opening the plane door and deploying the emergency slide.Crew members and other passengers had to restrain the man until police were able to take him off the plane, and transport him to a hospital for medical evaluation.