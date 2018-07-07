Man on the run after high-speed chase in NW Houston

The search is on for a driver who led constables on a high-speed chase that ended when the driver collided with three other vehicles.The intersection of T.C. Jester and the Beltway was closed just after 4 a.m.Authorities initiated a search of the nearby area where the suspect allegedly ran after the crash.A traffic stop was initiated for a stolen vehicle, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables.The driver allegedly failed to stop and led officers on a chase.No injuries were reported.