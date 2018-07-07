Man on the run after high-speed chase in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The search is on for a driver who led constables on a high-speed chase that ended when the driver collided with three other vehicles.

The intersection of T.C. Jester and the Beltway was closed just after 4 a.m.

Authorities initiated a search of the nearby area where the suspect allegedly ran after the crash.

A traffic stop was initiated for a stolen vehicle, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables.

The driver allegedly failed to stop and led officers on a chase.

No injuries were reported.
