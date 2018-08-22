Man on the run after gunfight with employees at Porter business

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is on the run after getting into a shootout with employees at a business in Porter, prompting a nearby school district to go on lockdown.

This happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday off of Loop 494.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the man got a gun from his car and shot at the workers.

The employees fired back, shooting at him three times. No one at the business was hurt.

The suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man, was wearing a white shirt.

He left the scene in a white Chevrolet Caprice. Authorities say his vehicle has multiple bullet holes in the driver's side door and windshield.

He was last seen going northbound on Loop 494. He's the only person in the car.



There's no word yet why the suspect started shooting.

Several New Caney ISD campuses sheltered in place as a precaution. The district says that shelter in place has since been lifted.
