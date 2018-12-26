HPD searching for man accused of shooting wife on Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are searching for a man they say shot his wife in the leg after an argument.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call at East Rittenhouse in north Houston around 10 p.m. Christmas Day.

According to police, the husband took off after allegedly shooting his wife. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to recover.

Authorities say they are speaking with the district attorney's office in order to obtain an arrest warrant for the woman's husband.
