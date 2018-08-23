Man accused of robbing adult bookstore nearly hit on Eastex Freeway trying to dodge police

EMBED </>More Videos

A man accused in an adult bookstore robbery tried to elude police by running across the freeway.

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of holding up an adult bookstore is in custody after he ran across the Eastex Freeway to avoid police.

Around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Houston Transtar cameras captured the man running first across the five southbound lanes of the freeway at Aldine Mail Route.

He then sprinted across the northbound lanes. He was nearly hit by traffic at least twice.

A police sergeant ran after him on the freeway.

The chaos was heard in radio calls as police tried to catch up with him.

"Hey, somebody get up on the freeway. A wrecker driver says they have him on camera running south on the freeway," authorities said.

Officials tell Eyewitness News this all started when four suspects in a black truck robbed an adult bookstore off of Highway 59 in Humble.

All of the suspects had guns. During the armed robbery, they pistol whipped one of the employees. She was taken to the hospital. She's expected to be okay.

Officials say the suspects then stole the store security guard's Toyota and crashed it. The car was later recovered.

Police say the suspect who ran tried to get a ride while he was on the freeway. He was eventually arrested.

The other three people got away.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasearmed robberyHumble
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deadly knife rampage in France claimed by Islamic State group
67-year-old man held up for his wallet, phone and bananas
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Bregman bobblehead sale draws Astros fans a day early
First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas opening on Thursday
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun, Mexico
Urban Meyer suspended for mishandling domestic abuse allegations
Show More
How have charities spent Harvey recovery money?
Digital Deal of the Day
Houston woman secretly records groping incident involving guard
AUDITION: Transgender persons and gay men wanted for PSA
2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in pond
More News