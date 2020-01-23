Man, mother in custody after gunfire exchanged with Houston police officers

It began with an attempted traffic stop in the 4000 block of Yellowstone Blvd. in the Greater OST/South Union neighborhood around 3:15 a.m.
Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a burned out headlight when the doors opened and a woman rolled out onto the ground, according to Houston police chief Art Acevedo.
Houston police chief Art Acevedo speaks about what happened
That's when a man inside the vehicle began to fire at the officers, Acevedo said. The man took off on foot but was later found hiding underneath a car around 15 minutes later.
The woman is the suspect's mother, Acevedo said.
No one was struck by the gunfire and no one was hurt.
