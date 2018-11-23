Houston police are searching for two men who reportedly disguised themselves as nuns before robbing a man at a motel.The incident took place on Oct. 14 around 1:30 a.m., when the victim was lured to meet two women at a motel in the 10500 block of Southwest Freeway, police say.According to police, surveillance video from that night captured when the two male suspects approached the door of the victim's room and put on nun masks over their faces.When one of the suspected women walked out of the room, the men ran in and reportedly robbed the victim at gunpoint.Police say all four suspects left in a white pickup truck.Anyone with information in regards to this case is urged to call 713-222-TIPS.