HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police need your help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls who were all involved with a northside sports team.
Juan Jose Cruz, 51, is facing multiple charges. Crime Stoppers said Friday that all of Cruz's victims are between the ages of 9 and 11 years old.
Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, who is about 6' tall, 275 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown and gray hair.
Police believe Cruz may be located in the Pasadena-area and sometimes goes by the name of John Cruz.
If you know where Cruz is, call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.