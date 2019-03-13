Man left to die in street after apparent carjacking in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was left to die in the street after an apparent carjacking in southeast Houston, police say.

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Southwell near Crestmont. About 10 minutes later, they found the victim dead in the street.

HPD told Eyewitness News the victim is a Hispanic man in his 40s.

As police were trying to piece together what happened at the scene, they got a call about an abandoned car a few miles away. It turns out that car belonged to the victim.

Police are now investigating this as a possible carjacking.

Authorities say the murder may be tough to solve because there are no witnesses, and apparently, no one knows the victim.

If you have any information about what happened, you are urged to call HPD.

