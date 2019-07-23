Man left 3-year-old in hot car for hours while in New Jersey restaurant: police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5358289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A deputy constable said she experienced dizziness, a raging headache, stomach sickness, and eventually found it became hard to pronounce words after being trapped in a hot truck for 30 minutes.

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey say a man left his toddler in a hot car for hours over the weekend so he could go into a restaurant.Officers were called to the Chickie's and Pete's restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.When they got there, they found bystanders had already removed Brandon Morgan's 3-year-old from the car.Investigators say the toddler had been left in the vehicle, which was not running for three hours.Despite the 85 degree heat, the boy was okay and was released to his mother.Morgan is now facing a number of charges, including child endangerment.