Man left 3-year-old in hot car for hours while in New Jersey restaurant: police

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey say a man left his toddler in a hot car for hours over the weekend so he could go into a restaurant.

Officers were called to the Chickie's and Pete's restaurant around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they got there, they found bystanders had already removed Brandon Morgan's 3-year-old from the car.

SEE ALSO: Body cam footage shows Atlanta police officer rescue 7-month-old baby locked in hot car

Investigators say the toddler had been left in the vehicle, which was not running for three hours.

Despite the 85 degree heat, the boy was okay and was released to his mother.

Morgan is now facing a number of charges, including child endangerment.

RELATED: What happens when you're locked inside a hot car for 30 minutes
EMBED More News Videos

A deputy constable said she experienced dizziness, a raging headache, stomach sickness, and eventually found it became hard to pronounce words after being trapped in a hot truck for 30 minutes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newshot carchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News