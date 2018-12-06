HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Man leads police on wild chase

A Wisconsin man does what he can to try to escape from a police chase, but in the end, .he gets busted.

GREENDALE, Wisconsin --
Police say a high-speed chase started when an officer spotted a man siphoning gas.

An officer in Greendale, Wisconsin, saw a pick-up truck parked in front of a heating company and noticed that a hose from a fuel tank was overflowing with fuel.

Dashcam video captured the man driving over the median more than once.

Officers used several pit maneuvers to finally bring the vehicle to a stop.

Lyon faces charges for stealing fuel, fleeing from police and recklessly endangering safety.
