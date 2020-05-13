Man accused of spousal abuse leads police on chase with baby inside car

LOS ANGELES -- An assault suspect driving with a baby inside the vehicle led authorities on a chase Tuesday evening in Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol units were in pursuit of the driver suspected of assaulting an officer during a traffic stop in the East Los Angeles area, although details regarding the alleged assault were not immediately known.The suspect was leading officers through East L.A. in a Toyota Prius. The man drove on a shredded wheel, causing sparks to fly from the rims.The suspect eventually pulled over in the Crenshaw District. When he exited, he was holding a child in his arms.One officer had his arms out for the baby, while another officer held the driver at gunpoint.After a back-and-forth exchange with officers, the suspect was taken into custody after he handed over the baby.The child appeared to be unharmed.Police say the man was initially wanted for spousal abuse.