Texas man leads police on a wild tractor chase, injures officer

After rear-ending a car on Tuesday morning, the suspect took off while he was being arrested, leading the police on a strange chase.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
Driscoll police were led on an unconventional chase Tuesday morning.

Police say 45-year-old Alan Baade rear-ended a car with his tractor. After the driver of the car confronted him, police were called to the scene

When an officer tried to arrest him, Baade took off on his tractor, dragging the officer behind him.

The chase ended about an hour later in a field where a four-wheel drive police unit had to forcibly remove Baade from his tractor.

Baade was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

The officer that was dragged behind the tractor reportedly injured his shoulder.
