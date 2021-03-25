police chase

Man leads deputies on 95 mile high-speed chase across 5 Houston-area counties

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Pct.5 deputies were led on a 95 mile chase that stretched over five Houston area counties overnight.

Deputies attempted to talk to a driver who was asleep at the wheel in a moving lane of traffic in west Houston around 3 a.m.

The driver took off and led deputies on a two hour chase, according to Pct. 5.

Video near Westheimer and Edloe in southwest Houston shows the car speeding by, with deputies following closely behind.

Radio audio captured the moment officers reported the suspect had started shooting out of his car window..

"He is shooting the gun out the window," a deputy said. "Shots fired, shots fired. Eastbound Chimney Rock, Westheimer."

Austin County deputies were able to successfully use spikes to pull the suspect over outside Schulenberg.

The suspect led deputies through Harris, Fort Bend, Austin, Colorado and Fayette counties.

According to deputies, when the suspect stopped, he put a gun to his head.

The suspect had not yet been taken into custody as of 5:30 a.m. Pct. 5 deputies say his vehicle is surrounded by officers.

In a 6:30 a.m. update, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said all westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Exit 671 as the active scene continues.
