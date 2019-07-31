Man kills himself after opening fire on his roommates' home in NW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man fired shots into a home with a family inside before shooting himself in the head in northwest Houston, police say.

Authorities told ABC13 that around 11 p.m. Tuesday they found the man sitting in a white car on French Chateau and Chateau Forest, flashing the headlights at them.

Police say the man's roommates told them he has been acting erratically and fired shots into the home before officers arrived.

When officers approached the man and told him to get out of the car with his hands up, he held a gun to his head and shot himself. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

No officers fired their weapons. As is customary when an individual dies in the presence of officers, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Homicide and Internal Affairs Divisions.



