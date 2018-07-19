Robber dead after police say he tried to steal man’s truck in apt complex along Sam Hou Pwky E. Truck owner involved in shootout w robbers. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/CAIkvHj6z5 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 19, 2018

A suspected carjacker is dead after the man he tried to rob shot and killed him in southeast Houston, police say.According to the authorities, this all started at the Sweetwater Point Apartments, where the man was returning home around 2 a.m.The victim told police that three gunmen came up to him and stole his truck.As they were leaving, they tried to run over the man with his own vehicle.Officials say the victim was also armed and fired shots at the suspects, who tried to get away, but couldn't exit the apartment complex's gate.When the owner ran over and tried to get his truck back, at least two of the gunmen opened fire on him.He shot back, hitting one of them. That suspect died in the middle of the service road.Another car swerved to avoid his body and hit a construction vehicle. No one was hurt in that crash.The other two suspected carjackers got away.Houston police were looking for the men, but later said that they were finished with the search for now.Authorities say the truck owner was shaken up, but was not injured.