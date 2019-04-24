Man kills girlfriend, shoots 11-month-old son, before turning gun on himself

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania -- She'Kierrah Adams, 18, is dead and her 11-month-old son is recovering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the person who pulled the trigger was 23-year-old Raquill Holland, who then fatally shot himself.

The couple was found dead in their apartment by a family member who came to check on them. Their son, Raquill Jr., survived two gunshot wounds to the torso and leg.

"That day when the officers got there he was actually on the ground crawling around on the floor, not crying" said Chief Richard Herron with the Sharon Hill Police Department.

Police were called to the house once before on the 100 block of Laurel Road in Sharon Hill, back in October 2018, for a domestic dispute. After the fatal shooting, investigators discovered deep-rooted issues.

"We learned from interviewing family members that there had been domestic problems where he has threatened her in the past," said Chief Herron.

The baby was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is in stable condition. He is under the care of Children and Youth Services as they look for surviving family members to place him with.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, visit this website for more information: https://www.thehotline.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 18007997233.
