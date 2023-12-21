43-year-old killed while working on vehicle on side of the street in northwest Houston, HPD says

The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man who was killed while working on a vehicle along Grow Lane Wednesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking to learn more about the shooting death of a man who was working on a car when someone opened fire on him Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 9:10 p.m. in the 7800 block of Grow Lane near 290, in the Kempwood neighborhood.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the scene and found a 43-year-old man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned the man had been working on a vehicle on the side of the street when someone shot him.

"We do know that something must have occurred with another individual or individuals, and he was shot in the back, ran, and collapsed here on the side of the road," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre with HPD said.

HPD is not sure what prompted the shooting and doesn't have a suspect or witnesses.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

