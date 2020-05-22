Family mourns man murdered during robbery, suspect on the loose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was this time last week the family of 38-year-old Gabino Gomez Duarte gathered in a parking lot to be told he was shot and killed during a robbery."I heard about it on the news. It happens to other families, I just never thought it would happen to our family," said a relative. "Everyone's still affected by it, but were holding up."The Harris County Sheriff's office released new surveillance images of the getaway vehicle and the suspects who are wanted for the capital murder of Duarte.Investigators said that a black man ambushed Duarte and a physical altercation began where Duarte was shot and killed. The other suspect, a black woman, was driving a maroon and tan late model Ford expedition."I really just want the community to help us because their family might be next. We don't want anyone else to go through what they are going through right now," she said.It has been especially painful for Duarte's mother who lives in Mexico."Not that long ago she lost another son," she said.A second blow to this family. They describe Duarte as a hardworking man who provided for his two children."We just come to this country to work, to have a better living. For somebody like him to steal what we worked so hard for just breaks my heart," said the cousin.The family is now gathering whatever money they can to send Duarte's body to Mexico. His mother wants to see him one last time before saying goodbye.Anyone with information on these suspects or the vehicle is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.