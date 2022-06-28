Surveillance video captures man shot to death outside Valero station in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died outside a gas station in northwest Harris County after he was shot to death by a man and woman in a gold SUV, according to deputies.It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Valero station in the 5800 block of Barker Cypress and Gummert Road.Deputies said the victim, Jonathan Lowe, was talking with that man and woman before the shooting and they have video surveillance of it.The duo got away and deputies are now asking for the public's help in finding them.The male suspect is described as a Black man with dreadlocks. Authorities did not provide much information on the female suspect other than they both appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the sheriff's office homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.