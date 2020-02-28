Man checking trailer on E. Fwy shoulder killed by suspected drunk driver

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A man checking on his trailer on the shoulder of the interstate was struck and killed Thursday night when another truck veered off the road and onto the shoulder.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on the East Freeway near Sheldon Rd.

The truck that veered off the road struck the trailer and the man, who died at the scene. Three passengers inside the truck that struck the man were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

REALTED: Possibly impaired teen driver slams into patrol cars on I-10
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channelviewpedestrian killedfatal crashman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
East Loop reopens after major water main break flooded freeway
Cold morning, warming up this afternoon and through the weekend.
What's closed on Friday amid Houston water emergency?
School closed after water main break? What to do with the kids
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Corvette flooded on highway after East Loop water main break
'Tox-Doc' answers water safety questions amid boil notice
Show More
What to do if your vehicle floods in events like E. Loop break
UH supplies water, food for students amid water emergency
Suspect on run after shooting at HPD officer in north Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
Dental surgeon accused of trying to buy children for $30,000
More TOP STORIES News