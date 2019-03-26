Crime & Safety

Man killed in shootout at rap studio on Houston's south side

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a rap studio on Houston's south side.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after a shootout at a rap studio Monday night on Houston's south side.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. at the HKMG Studio on Reed near Scott Street.

People were inside the studio when police say the shooter walked in, opened fire and continued shooting even as he left.

It's believed someone in the studio had a gun and shot back.

A man was killed. Police told ABC13 they don't know if the victim was a rapper, recording artist or what he was doing there.



Investigators say witnesses aren't cooperating, and that's making it tough to figure out exactly what happened.

Dozens of bullet holes cover the front of the studio. Numerous shell casings are also on the floor, police say.

Right now, officers don't have a description of the shooter, who got away.

Police say this could have also been a robbery.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonhomicide investigationhomicidemusic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Nude photo scandal erupts at Tomball High School
Couple shot in car at apartment complex in north Houston
Mom accused of being intoxicated when son nearly drowned
Chick-fil-A testing new vegan side dish at select restaurants
Drunk shopping online is big business, survey finds
Sen. Kamala Harris releases details in teacher pay raise plan
Show More
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
This man has the last perfect March Madness bracket
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
Oops! Plane ends up landing in wrong city and wrong country
Show dog awaiting flight goes missing at Atlanta airport
More TOP STORIES News