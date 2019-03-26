Man killed in shootout at rap studio on Houston's south side

SHOOT OUT inside Sunnyside area music studio. One man killed. Bullet holes all over the door of HKMG Studio. Shooter still out there. Live with updates 4:30-7 on #abc13 pic.twitter.com/7ZoyktIVBa — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 26, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after a shootout at a rap studio Monday night on Houston's south side.It happened around 10:15 p.m. at the HKMG Studio on Reed near Scott Street.People were inside the studio when police say the shooter walked in, opened fire and continued shooting even as he left.It's believed someone in the studio had a gun and shot back.A man was killed. Police told ABC13 they don't know if the victim was a rapper, recording artist or what he was doing there.Investigators say witnesses aren't cooperating, and that's making it tough to figure out exactly what happened.Dozens of bullet holes cover the front of the studio. Numerous shell casings are also on the floor, police say.Right now, officers don't have a description of the shooter, who got away.Police say this could have also been a robbery.