Man killed in possible road rage shooting in northeast Harris County

Deputies say the man's car came to a stop on the ramp on US-59 south at Aldine Bender. He died at the hospital.
The Eastex Freeway was closed for hours as deputies investigated.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says this may have been a road rage shooting.
Homicide investigators are at a scene in the 14300 block of Eastex Freeway south. A male was found in a vehicle shot by unknown suspect. The southbound section of the roadway@ Aldine Bender is closed for investigation. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/vDpvMxNZ2W— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 21, 2019
