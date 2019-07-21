Man killed in possible road rage shooting in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot inside a car on US-59 in northeast Harris County.

Deputies say the man's car came to a stop on the ramp on US-59 south at Aldine Bender. He died at the hospital.

The Eastex Freeway was closed for hours as deputies investigated.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says this may have been a road rage shooting.



This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
