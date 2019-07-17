Family remembers 'King of Shirts' five years after he was murdered

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- On the fifth anniversary of the death of Donald Leonetti, his family is urging the community to carry on this legacy of giving through a good deed."Everybody loved Donald, and he did so much for all of us," said Rose Ann Leonetti, Donald's mother.Leonetti was shot and killed on July 17, 2014 during a poker night when robbers barged into the place demanding money."You know my heart will never be the same without him," Donald's mother, Rose Ann said.Donald was a well-known business man and the owner of Leonetti Graphics. He was also know for frequently helping out others in his community.Nearly 3,000 people attended his funeral, and his family says that's proof of how loved he was."This good deed was done for you in memory of Donald Leonetti, a cheerful giver," said Jenni Leonetti, Donald's wife.A year after his death, the family decided to remember Donald every year by encouraging the community to do "deeds for Donald".Special cards encourage everyone to pay it forward because Donald's family says that's exactly how he lived his life."He landscaped someone's yard one time when they were out of town for friends of his who bought a new home," Joann said. "He bought a young student a laptop."he family is asking those who participate to use the hashtag "#deeds4Donald" on social media.Some suggested deeds include: walking a neighbor's dog, offering to wash cars, pulling in trash cans or paying for a stranger's coffee order."He was very humble," Jenni said. "He would probably be embarrassed, but secretly very proud that he is being remembered this way."