Man killed in hit-and-run was dragged hundreds of feet: Constable

Authorities say a man was dragged hundreds of feet during a fatal hit-and-run crash near a church in northwest Harris County.

Deputy constables are investigating the cause of the incident that took place early Monday near Cypresswood and York Minster Drive.

A witness said he did not hear anything, but his front door camera picked up sound and movement of what happened.

"So about 1:55 a.m. our front door camera picks up a police officer going very slow to the neighborhood, which is fine patrolling," Chris Dancy said. "Then, literally five minutes later, you hear a crash. Then, you hear someone scream and then you hear another crash. Then you see the car going real slow right past the house again where the police officer was."



Dancy told ABC13 authorities believe the incident was some sort of disturbance and are searching through other neighbors' surveillance videos to get more information.

