Man killed in hit-and-run in NW Harris County

#Now- Constable deputies are investigating a fatality hit and run near Cypresswood/York Minster Dr. The intersection is currently closed. Find an alternate route.



Deputy constables are investigating a hit-and-run incident that killed a man in northwest Harris County.Authorities are investigating the incident that happened near Cypresswood and York Minster Drive.One man told ABC13 that he would often see a guy, possibly homeless, in the area, but it's unknown if the victim involved is that same person.Investigators at the scene are helping detour drivers who take the roads as part of their morning commute.