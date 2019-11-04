Man killed in hit-and-run in NW Harris County

Authorities are investigating the incident that happened near Cypresswood and York Minster Drive.
One man told ABC13 that he would often see a guy, possibly homeless, in the area, but it's unknown if the victim involved is that same person.
#Now- Constable deputies are investigating a fatality hit and run near Cypresswood/York Minster Dr. The intersection is currently closed. Find an alternate route.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 4, 2019
Investigators at the scene are helping detour drivers who take the roads as part of their morning commute.
