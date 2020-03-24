High speed crash kills man, injures boy in west Harris County

A man is dead and three juveniles are in the hospital following a crash in west Harris County.

Harris County deputies say the crash happened on Morton Road near Fry around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the driver of the Chrysler was driving at nearly 100 miles per hour when he suddenly lost control of the car and flipped it with three juveniles inside. The driver and a passenger were ejected.

According to Sgt. Aric Albers with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the three boys inside the car were 16, 13 and 14 years old.

The driver of the car is believed to be the boyfriend of the boys' mother.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and one of the boys was taken to Memorial Hermann in critical condition.

It is unknown why the man was driving fast and the crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashchild injuredfatal crashman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News