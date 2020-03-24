High speed crash kills man, injures boy in west Harris County

A man is dead and three juveniles are in the hospital following a crash in west Harris County.Harris County deputies say the crash happened on Morton Road near Fry around 6:15 p.m. Monday.Authorities say the driver of the Chrysler was driving at nearly 100 miles per hour when he suddenly lost control of the car and flipped it with three juveniles inside. The driver and a passenger were ejected.According to Sgt. Aric Albers with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the three boys inside the car were 16, 13 and 14 years old.The driver of the car is believed to be the boyfriend of the boys' mother.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and one of the boys was taken to Memorial Hermann in critical condition.It is unknown why the man was driving fast and the crash remains under investigation.