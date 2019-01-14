#BREAKING search warrant reveal Chivalery Moore allegedly showed cell phone pics of his dead father to a coworker @UPS in #Durham. Warrants say in the pics, Moore’s father showed early signs of decomposing, and “sharp force injuries.” Warrants say Moore admits to killing his dad. https://t.co/wQBvdRNSEO — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 14, 2019

Chivalery Alexa Moore

NEW: Warrant says large, bloody knife found underneath the body of Willie Moore, the suspect’s father. A white karate robe also found with dried blood stains. Broken table leg with blood stains. Broken golf club head and shaft with blood stains. Items seized from home. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/abQ1V5tNRj — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 14, 2019

A Kinston man shot by a deputy during a Durham standofftexted photos of his dead father to a coworker, according to Durham County warrants.The documents state that Chivalery Moore, 33, of Kinston, sent a photo of a partially clothed male face down on a blood covered floor to a coworker at UPS on Tuesday, Jan 8.Durham deputies responded to 5706 Tomakawk Trail later that day.After a five-hour standoff, deputies went inside the home and discovered the body of Willie Moore, 60.Chivalery Moore was shot by a deputy--who is now on leave pending an investigation--during the standoff. Moore is now out of the hospital and charged with the murder of his father.The warrants state that Willie Moore's body was found in the same position depicted in the photos texted to the coworker along with the same "bloody kitchen floor and wall."The photos Moore sent showed Moore's body appearing "to have multiple force sharp injuries," a warrant states.During a search of the home, deputies seized items including a large knife with blood stains and a white karate robe with dried blood stains.According to the warrants, the texts Chivalery Moore sent included words claiming he had killed his father.A neighbor said she had not seen Willie Moore in almost a month, according to the warrants.