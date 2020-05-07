Home intruder locked woman, 2 kids in bathroom before shooting man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man they say forced his way into a home and shot and killed a man in north Harris County.

It happened Thursday in the 15000 block of Ella Blvd.

According to deputies, a woman called 911 around 2 a.m. saying a man had forced his way inside her home and locked her and two children in a bathroom.

The woman told investigators that the suspect grabbed the other man who also lived in the apartment. She says she heard a scuffle before hearing several gunshots go off.

The woman and the children stayed in the bathroom until deputies arrived. When deputies got to the scene, they found the body of the man.

Details about the suspect are limited, but authorities say he is described as a black male and was wearing a mask at the time of the invasion.
